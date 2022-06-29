England tons make Proteas toil despite Bosch's efforts

Centuries from Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards helped give England a 44-run first innings lead against the Momentum Proteas on day two of their one-off Test encounter at the County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday, with the hosts reaching stumps on 328 for six wickets.

Sciver walked to the crease with her side in slight trouble on 86/3, going on to withstand the pressure from the SA bowlers, including Anneke Bosch’s three wickets for 59, before smashing 15 fours on her way to an unbeaten 206-ball 118 in a stunning partnership worth 207 runs with Davidson-Richards, who recorded 107 off 194 balls (17 fours).

The start of the day’s play marked the commencement of the home side’s first innings reply to SA’s Marizanne Kapp-inspired 284 all out, as openers Tammy Beaumont (28) and Emma Lamb (38) brought up a half-century stand for the first wicket before Bosch made the all-important breakthrough.

The Senwes Dragons all-rounder removed both openers in quick succession shortly before lunch, trapping the dangerous Beaumont LBW before Lamb being clean bowled by a Jaffer of a delivery that went through the gate.

Shortly after the interval, England captain, Heather Knight (8) was the third wicket to fall as she attempted a quick single before Tumi Sekhukhune and wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta combined brilliantly to inflict a run-out.

With SA’s tail up in the field, Sciver, alongside Sophia Dunkley (18) did well to calm things down at the crease, despite Dunkley soon becoming Bosch’s third scalp of the day.

Though Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/42) also managed to dismiss Amy Jones for a duck soon after, Sciver found another reliable ally in Davidson-Richardson as the pair steered the English outfit to tea on 176/5.

The pair then went from strength to strength out in the middle with Sciver taking the attack to the SA bowlers as both batters reached their respective fifties before the experienced all-rounder and the debutant brought up their maiden Test hundreds to help England go in front in the contest.

With Sciver and Davidson-Richards going at full tilt in the last hour of play, England passed the 300-run mark and looked to reach stumps with five wickets still in hand before Sekhukhune (1/67) claimed a confidence-boosting wicket on the last ball of the day to get rid of Davidson-Richards. — Cricket SA