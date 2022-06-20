×

India, Proteas draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport in Bangalore

By Reuters - 20 June 2022
SA captain Keshav Maharaj and India counterpart Rishabh Pant with the series trophy as fifth T20 is called of due to rainand the series drawn at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on June 19 2022.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

India and SA shared the honours in the T20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and SA fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart. But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

