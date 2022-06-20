Boucher says losing Markram was major blow in drawn T20 series against India

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has pointed out that losing top order T20 batter Aiden Markram for the 2-2 drawn five-match series against India was a major blow for the team.

SA were forced to play without on-form Markram, who is the third ranked batter on the ICC T20 rankings, after he tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in India and had to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The Proteas started on a promising note with back-to-back wins in Delhi and Cuttack but allowed India to claw their way back into the series with wins of their own in Vizag and Rajkot.

The fifth and deciding match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain on Sunday as the teams shared the honours with Boucher saying the South Africans took a number of lessons from the series.

“There are plenty lessons that we can take, it was tough losing Aiden Markram before we even started the first game,” he said.