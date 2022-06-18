Proteas showed familiar failings during T20 series against India

From the sublime to the ridiculous.

That’s the best way to describe the inconsistent performances of the Proteas in their T20 series against India that goes into the last match at Bengaluru on Sunday with the sides level at 2-2.

SA have only themselves to blame to be in this undesirable situation as they gave away a commanding 2-0 lead after comprehensive wins in Delhi and Cuttack at the beginning of the series.

All they needed was to win the third match and wrap up the series but familiar batting collapses and sometimes poor application by bowlers reared their ugly heads in Vizag and Rajkot to allow the hosts to level the series.