Proteas keen to wrap up T20 series against India

Proteas bowler Anrich Nortjé says they will treat their fourth T20 match against India on Friday as a final as they aim to wrap up the series with a match to spare.

The South Africans are currently involved in a five-match T20 series with the Indians which the Proteas lead 2-1.

The fourth bout is scheduled to take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat’s Rajkot (3.30pm, SA time).

After their great start to the series where Nortje and his teammates took a 2-0 lead, the Proteas dropped the ball in their third outing to give the hosts a chance to stage a comeback.

Nortje admits the performance they gave in the third outing was shocking, but they are looking to make amends on Friday.