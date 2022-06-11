Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell bracing himself for different conditions in 2nd T20

“It is about assessing and playing according to those conditions. From past experiences here in India, the ball tends to swing a bit in the first two to three overs.

“With us being at the coast, it might do that or a little bit of extra bounce might bring in the edge on the bat. But having said, because there is a little bit more bounce, it might play into the batters’ hands if they get set because when there is more consistent bounce you can strike the ball better.”

Parnell is playing in his first T20 for SA since the team’s tour to England in 2017 and he is a different player.

“If I do an assessment, two words jump out. I think trust for trusting my ability and everything that I have gone through. The other word is believe because they go hand in hand.

“In the past I have been guilty of trying to be a different type of player, maybe also not feeling too comfortable or trying to be a different cricketer to what I can bring. Now it is about trusting the skill that I have and just backing that completely.”

Though this is part of building up to the World Cup in Australia later in the year with coaches trying new things, Parnell still wants them to focus on winning the series.

“Firstly, winning the series here in India is very important and I am not sure whether we have won a T20 series here before but obviously that will be the first prize.

“And the bigger picture is the World Cup, it is a difficult one because we don’t know what type of combination we are playing yet. It can be seen as, not really a trial, but trying out different combinations but first prize will be to win the series.”