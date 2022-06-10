Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen wants to acclimatise to conditions early in second T20

After he took time to get going during the seven-wicket win over India on Thursday in the first of five T20 matches, Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen is planning to adapt quicker to the conditions.

Van der Dussen, who was dropped on 30 by the usually reliable Shreyas Iyer, put the SA under pressure as he struggled to score regularly during the early stages of his innings.

The second match moves to Cuttack on Sunday where SA will be looking to increase their series lead to 2-0 and Van der Dussen, who top-scored with 75 off 46 on Thursday, is targeting to get going early on.

“Individually, it is just about adapting a little bit quicker to the conditions,” he said after his unbeaten of 131 off 64 with David Miller (64) helped SA to cross the line for SA’s highest successful T20 run chase.

“You always put yourself under pressure to catch up at the end and also put the team under pressure. For the first 10 to 15 balls, maybe I must look at some options of scoring runs and putting their bowlers under pressure.”