‘Our quicks can go toe to toe with Malik’

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says some of his players being short of game time will not affect SA’s chances against India in the upcoming T20 international series — and that his quick bowlers can match speedster Umran Malik.

SA jet off to India on Wednesday for the five-match series and will be looking to tap into the form that secured them convincing Test and ODI series victories recently.

The first clash is in Delhi on June 9, followed by ODIs in Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bangalore (June 19).

Though some members of the SA squad notched up plenty of time in the middle during the IPL tournament — won on Sunday by debutants the Gujarat Titans — a number of others have not played T20 cricket since the World Cup in November.

“Our preparations have gone as well as they could have,” Bavuma said, adding that the players were looking forward to being out in the middle again.

“We haven’t been able to get together yet as a team, with some of the guys just arriving back from the IPL while other guys got back a few days ago.

“There is a lot of excitement from the guys.

“We haven’t played together as a T20 group in a while so I am sure the guys are looking forward to seeing each other and playing together again.”

A number of SA players performed superbly in the IPL, which will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they embark on their international travels, culminating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Referring to reports that the Indians could rest some of their IPL stars for the SA series, Bavuma said it was important for his side to remain focused on the task at hand and not be distracted by outside factors.

“I think it is important, looking at the bigger picture in terms of the World Cup, every match or series we play will be used to prepare as well as we can for that.

“Conditions will be different in Australia, but matches are matches, and being in a competitive space is what the guys will need,” he said.

“Even though India might be resting some of their main players, I still think [the series] will be a competitive one and we will try to tick as many boxes as we can.”

On the prospect of facing speedy Indian seamer Umran Malik, the Proteas skipper said SA would not be intimidated tas hey had the firepower to go toe to toe with Malik and the rest of the Indian bowling attack.

“Umran Malik is obviously an exciting pace-bowling prospect for the Indian team.

“The IPL has been good for the team in that it has been able to unearth all of these pace bowlers.

“We also have our guys who can bowl 150km/h, so we have that weaponry in our arsenal.

“So he is an exciting prospect and we hope for their sake that he can emulate those performances on the international stage,” Bavuma said.

Asked how the team would manage the workloads of players who have not had much cricket under their belts of late, the said: “There are a number of us who haven’t played cricket in a while, so from a mental point of view, in terms of wanting to play, we won’t fall short there.

“To get an opportunity to represent your country is obviously a massive thing and as a professional cricketer you have to find a way to mentally and physically get yourself into the right space to be able to perform.”

Proteas T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors).