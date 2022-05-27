Bavuma says India series is key to Proteas’ T20 World Cup ambitions

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma wants his men to make best use of their upcoming T20 series against India to sharpen up for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

The series in India is scheduled to start on June 9.

This will be the first time Bavuma’s men play T20 cricket since last year’s T20 World Cup which saw SA knocked out in the Super 12 stage.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be staged in Australia from October.

“I think there's excitement among the T20 group to be with each other again. We have to use those first few days to remind ourselves how to go about with our cricket and to dust off whatever cobwebs might be there,” Bavuma said.

“We need to get our preparations going for the whole season.

“We obviously have the World Cup this year, so this T20 series against India would be good to start preparation towards that.

“But it’s a bit weird we are only playing (T20 matches) a few months before the World Cup.”