Ngidi excited about the Proteas’ fast-bowling stocks

Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi is excited by the increasing fast-bowling stocks within the senior national team set-up, which has increased fierce competition among the players.

Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé are front-line fast bowlers but there are Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon and Junior Dala waiting in the wings.

There are also all-rounders Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo who will also be fighting for starting spots in the squad in the coming international season.

“We are competing and you need to perform pretty much every game too,” said Ngidi, one of the many SA sports stars managed by the Roc Nation Sports International agency owned by American music and entertainment mogul Jay-Z.

“There is a guy waiting at the door and the minute you slip up he is ready to take your spot. We keep on competing and you should see how hectic it gets at training, especially when we know that selection is getting closer and closer.