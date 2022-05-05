Warriors' Stubbs joins Mumbai Indians

Talented Warriors all-rounder Tristan Stubbs has responded to an SOS call from the Mumbai Indians and is travelling to the subcontinent to join the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai have signed the forceful hitter Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills.

The Englishman has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The 21-year-old Stubbs doubles up as wicketkeeper and triples up as an off-spinner.

He has played 17 T20s and scored 506 runs with three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14.

He joins Mumbai at the price of INR 20 Lakh (about R420,000).

The former Grey High learner took the CSA T20 Challenge by storm finishing as the second highest runs-scorer.

He smashed 293 runs in only seven innings at 48.83 per innings and at a strike rate of 183.12.

Stubbs was on tour with SA A in Zimbabwe for a T20 series when he received the call up.

He joins another exciting young SA talent Dewald Brevis at the Indians who have struggled in this season's competition managing only one win in nine games.

