Peterson focuses on positives ahead of next season

Warriors coach wants to build on good campaign, despite disappointments

By AMIR CHETTY -

Gbets Warriors head coach Robin Peterson said his side will look to build on the confidence gained from their red-ball campaign as he reflects on the past season.



Their final game against the Knights in Bloemfontein was disrupted by rain and, ultimately, denied them a probable win that could have secured the four-day title...