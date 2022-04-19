Three Warriors players in SA A white-ball squads

Three Warriors players were named in the SA A team to be led by Heinrich Klaasen when they face a Zimbabwe XI in eight matches from April 25 to May 10 in Harare.

Attacking middle-order batsman Lesiba Ngoepe was listed in both the One-Day and the T20 squads while the hard-hitting Tristan Stubbs and consistent Wihan Lubbe cracked the nod for the shortest format.

The teams will contest three One-Dayers and five T20s.

The squads are bursting with SA’s brightest domestic provincial stars such as Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Prenelan Subrayen, Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee, with the biggest drawcard being several members and regulars of the Proteas team like Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams and Ryan Rickelton.

CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said: “It’s going to be an exciting few weeks in Harare, the national selection panel and I selected our best up-and-coming players and balanced them with the experience of some of our Proteas to show just how seriously we take this tour.

“The CSA high performance programme is an important part of the organisation’s pipeline and game time is vital for this programme to succeed.

“We are really looking forward to watching these matches and seeing what this team of talented players under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen will bring to the table.

“On behalf of the selectors, I would like to wish Heinrich and coach Malibongwe Maketa all the best for the tour.”

The squads are:

SA A One-Day: Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (WP), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights).

SA A T20: Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (WP), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors). — Cricket SA