Proteas’ squad depth excites Elgar

Test captain Dean Elgar said potential selection headaches for some tough assignments to come would be welcomed by management, as it would showcase the depth within the Proteas squad.

Elgar was speaking after his side completed a 332-run demolition of the Tigers in the second Betway Test in Gqeberha on Monday morning.

The win follows their 220-run victory in the first Test and helped claim a 2-0 series whitewash.

Having some key players ineligible for selection due to their involvement in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Elgar said his message to the current crop was to try to put in performances that would bring about more fierce competition for spots in the playing XI.

He felt the guys who have had to come in and fill the spaces have shown they have what it takes to compete at a higher level.

“Ultimately my message for the guys coming in was to put those guys under pressure, to go out there to make a play for yourself, make a play for the team and be a team player.

“[I wanted] them to show that their selection was definitely warranted and not undersell their value as young cricketers coming into an environment where they are pretty fresh.

“It is a great headache to have, you always want more options than none, and by giving guys experience you obviously create more depth going forward.

“We have a few extremely challenging away series coming up, but we are just going to have to focus on the first one.

“We can’t look too far ahead, we’ve got to focus on the England series first and foremost.

“Our Test side is in a very good position at the moment.”

Elgar said it had been a fruitful summer for his charges, having won five out of the seven Tests they played.

“I don’t think many people would have given us those stats at the start of the season, but there was a lot of work behind the scenes that went into this, it didn’t just happen by fluke.

“We have had a very successful summer, not only as a Test side but as a cricketing nation, and I feel we are on the right path to doing things in the correct way from a team point of view.

“There are a lot of things for us to build on but my job is to dissect and try to get the negatives out while still having a successful summer.

“I am extremely proud of the Test summer we have had, but also the depth we have shown in terms of our selection pool, giving guys opportunities so they can see what Test cricket is all about,” he said.

Elgar said he would like to see his players score more big centuries, which would put the side in more advanced positions in matches.

“From a batting point of view, we need to notch up a few more hundreds — that is a lot of emphasis on my plate as well, our senior guys need to get those three-figure marks when we get into those positions.

“We know how much that stands for from a batting point of view, how much pressure you put on the opposition when you are able to get to those three-figure marks.

“Our batting department is one negative area where we haven’t nailed down those hundreds.

“On any other day or scenario, we might have been sitting on a good pool of hundreds, but that is the one area that we as a group are aware of and we working hard to get those hundreds,” Elgar said.

