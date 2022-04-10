Bangladesh strike, but SA's lead grows

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Keegan Petersen on the brink of tea to leave the Proteas on 84 for two, with a lead of 320 runs on day three of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Proteas openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee got their side off to a fast start in the second innings recording their second 50-run stand of the match while moving the score to 60.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam added two more wickets his six-for in the first innings, removing Elgar for 26 before sending Petersen back to the dressing room, given out LBW and confirmed by Hawkeye for 14.

Earlier, the Proteas spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj wasted no time cleaning up the Bangladesh tail, taking the final three wickets for just seven runs in 17 minutes after lunch to as they finished on 217, still 236 runs in arrears.

Harmer added two more wickets to his tally, having Taijul Islam (five off 14) and Ebadot Hossain (0) caught by Lizaad Williams either side of Maharaj’s dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 11 off 36 deliveries.

Harmer and Wiaan Mulder ended with figures of 3-39 and 3-25 respectively, while Olivier and Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece.

