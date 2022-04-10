Bangladesh keep fighting at St George's Park

Bangladesh refused to buckle under pressure from the Proteas bowlers as they fought back to reach lunch on 210 for seven on day three of the second Betway Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Middle order batsmen Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim, who led the charge with a 70-run partnership after a light drizzle saw the start of play delayed by 20 minutes, were the only wickets to fall in a session that yielded 71 runs in 29 overs.

Resuming on 139 for five, Ali, who started the morning on eight, struck three boundaries in consecutive Lizaad Williams deliveries to start proceedings.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 minutes together for their sixth-wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas bowling attack.

Keshav saw a review for LBW turned down when he wrapped Ali on the pads, and replays confirmed the ball pitched outside leg before spinning back.

However, the slow left-armer was rewarded with the very next delivery as Ali found the leading edge which looped up into the waiting arms of Maharaj, falling four runs short of a second Test fifty.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulled Olivier to the boundary to bring up 200 before Mushfiqur (51 off 136) swept Simon Harmer’s first delivery to the fence to bring up his 25th half century in this format which included eight boundaries.

Harmer responded by first wrapping the right-hander on the pads before he attempted a reverse sweep to a ball that kept low, only to miss the shot and see the ball crash into his offstump.

