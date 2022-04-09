Maharaj top scores for Proteas

Keshav Maharaj became the highest scorer in the Proteas first innings when he chalked up a Test best score of 84 runs before being dismissed shortly after lunch on the second day of the second Betway Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The hosts saw their last two wickets fall just before 2.15pm, but not before they had set an imposing 453 first innings total as tea was called early to coincide with the change of innings.

Having returned from the lunch break on 384 for seven, Maharaj climbed into the Bangladesh attack.

Maharaj looked on course to become the first SA batsman to score a century on home soil in almost two years before Taijul completed his five-for to end the 38-run stand with Simon Harmer.

He hit nine boundaries and three maximums in his 95 ball stay at the crease.

Harmer (29 off 59) and Lizaad Williams (13 off 39) added 35 to take the home side past 450 before Taijul removed Harmer and Mehidy accounted for Duanne Olivier (0 off 4) as the call to tea brought a premature end to the second session.

Taijul claimed his 150th wicket in Test matches while finishing with six for 135 in 50 overs as Khaled Ahmed claimed three for 100.

HeraldLIVE