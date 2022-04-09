Maharaj leads productive second morning for Proteas

A fourth Keshav Maharaj Test fifty saw the Proteas continue to score freely and reach 384 for seven at lunch on day two of the second Betway Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Buoyed by the two late wickets on Friday, the Bangladesh bowlers kept things tight in the opening exchanges, as Wiaan Mulder faced 21 deliveries before finally registering the first runs of the morning.

Verreynne struck two boundaries and Mulder a third in overs 93 and 94 to get things going for the home side.

An altercation ensued in the 96th over when Khaled, collecting the ball after a defensive shot played by Verreynne, proceeded to throw the ball in the direction of the stumps and hit Verreynne on the hand.

Words were exchanged and umpire Marais Erasmus stepped in to calm matters.

The ginger-haired right hander responded in the next Khaled over, smashing the right hander to the boundary to take the Proteas past 300.

However, Khaled then got a delivery to sneak through Verreynne’s defence and crash into the middle stump to dismiss the wicketkeeper batsman for 22 off 48 a few balls later.

Maharaj joined Mulder in the middle and got his score moving in an upward direction when he sent Khaled to the boundary twice in the 99th over.

He then welcomed Taijul Islam into the attack with two huge sixes and a four in consecutive overs by the left-armer.

Mulder’s boundary off Taijul saw the Proteas move to 350 in the 106th over and also brought up the 50-run partnership off 56 balls.

Mehidy Hasan was not immune to the lower order onslaught, conceding 12 in his first over before a third Maharaj maximum off Mehidy a few overs later took him to a fourth Test half century, which was the fourth of a fruitful first innings for the home side.

Mulder, looking to kick on, was undone by a spinning Taijul delivery which sent the all rounder packing for 33 off 77, ending an 80 run seventh wicket stand with Maharaj, with the score on 381.

