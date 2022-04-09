Bangladesh on the ropes at St George's Park

Keshav Maharaj scored a career-best 84 and Wiaan Mulder took three wickets as the Proteas took a firm grip on day two of the second Betway Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Maharaj top scored for the Proteas by chalking up a Test high to help his side reach 453 in their first innings before Mulder claimed three for 15 in the final session to have the Tigers on the ropes at 139 for five in reply when stumps were drawn.

Bangladesh lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a two-ball duck off Duanne Olivier, before Tamim Iqbal (47 off 58), Najmul Hossain Shanto (33 off 74) and Mominul Haque (6 off 24) fell victim to an accurate spell of bowling by all-rounder Mulder.

Olivier picked up his second wicket late in the day when he uprooted the middle stump of wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das for 11 off 14.

Bangladesh will continue on Sunday still 314 runs behind with Mushfiqur Rahim (30 off 54) and Yasir Ali (8 off 20) at the crease.

Earlier, the Proteas started the day on 278 for five.

The visitors, buoyed by two late wickets on Friday, kept things tight in the opening exchanges.

Kyle Verreynne then struck two boundaries and Mulder a third in overs 93 and 94 to get things going for the home side.

An altercation between Verreynne and Khaled in the 96th over saw the bowler throw the ball in the direction of the stumps, hitting Verreynne on the hand, which led to an exchange of words between the two that was quickly nipped in the bud by umpire Marais Erasmus.

The ginger-haired right-hander responded by smashing the Khaled to the boundary to take the Proteas past 300.

But the right arm quick got his revenge when a delivery snuck through Verreynne’s defences, uprooting his middle stump and dismissing the wicketkeeper-batsman for 22 off 48 a few balls later.

Coming back after lunch on 384 for seven, Maharaj continued attacking before finishing with nine boundaries and three maximums in his 95-ball stay at the crease.

Maharaj looked on track for a century until he was bowled by Taijul Islam to complete his five-for.

Mulder managed 33 before he too was dismissed by Taijul.

Harmer (29 off 59) and Lizaad Williams (13 off 39) took the home side past 450 with a 35-run partnership before Taijul and Mehidy cleaned up the tail, removing Harmer and Olivier (0 off 4) as the call to tea brought a premature end to the second session.

Taijul moved past the 150th Test wicket mark to finish with six for 135, while Khaled Ahmed claimed three for 100.

