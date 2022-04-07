×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Cummins equals IPL record for fastest fifty in stunning run chase

By Reuters - 07 April 2022
Pat Cummins of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot in the Tata Indian Premier League natch against the Mumbai Indians held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 6, 2022
Pat Cummins of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot in the Tata Indian Premier League natch against the Mumbai Indians held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on April 6, 2022
Image: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

Fast bowler Pat Cummins showed he was also capable of doing damage with the bat after equalling the record for the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Having arrived soon after Australia's tour of Pakistan, Cummins walked in at 101-5 with Kolkata chasing 162 for victory and immediately went after the bowling to reach his half-century in 14 balls, equalling KL Rahul's record.

Cummins smashed four boundaries and half a dozen sixes to lead Kolkata home in 16 overs, leaving five-times champions Mumbai winless after three games. Kolkata are top of the standings with three wins in four matches.

“We never expected him to come and play like that. Lot of credit to him for the way he played,” Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said.

“We thought we could have them. This will be hard to digest.”

Cummins was unsurprisingly named the player of the match having also taken two wickets in the first innings.

“I think I'm most surprised by that innings,” he said with a laugh. “I'm glad it came off, I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area, wasn't trying to overthink it.

“That's really satisfying to do in my first game this season.” — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win

Most Read