Bangladesh fight back with four wickets in second session

Bangladesh claimed four wickets in the second session as they tried to derail SA from opening up an imposing second innings lead in this Test match dominated by inconsistent umpiring and some good catches.

When the two teams departed to lunch at Kingsmead, the Proteas were sitting on 157/5 with Ryan Rickelton fighting along on 18 and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder having scored 6.

Rickelton and Mulder will resume after the break with SA boasting a lead of 226 runs and their mission will be to stay on the crease for as long as possible in the final session.

SA, who only scored 52 runs in 28 overs in the second session, will be looking to take their lead to over 300 runs from where they will start contemplating a declaration.