Proteas have the edge after three days of the first Test against Bangladesh

After three days of sometimes compelling Test cricket here at Kingsmead in Durban, SA have their noses in front but the key is how they are going to negotiate their second innings.

When stumps were called on Saturday to bring to an end day three proceedings, the Proteas were sitting on 6/0, a lead of 75 with captain Dean Elgar on three and Sarel Erwee on two and lots of work to take this game out of reach of the Tigers.

Before Elgar and Erwee returned for the second batting innings during the third session on Saturday, SA had bowled out Bangladesh for 298 with Simon Harmer claiming four and Lizaad Williams taking three wickets.

Other contributors to the wicket-taking column for SA were fast bowler Duanne Olivier and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder who returned with one scalp apiece for their efforts on the Durban pitch that produced competition between bat and ball.

The star man for the Proteas with the bat during the first innings, where they scored 367, was middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma who was unlucky to be bowled out on 93.

It was for the second time in his career that Bavuma suffered the heartbreak of being bowled in the nineties and the wait for his second Test ton to add to the one he scored at Newlands against England in 2016 continues.