Harmer and Bavuma steals the show during action-packed day in Durban against Bangladesh

It was an action-packed day dominated by Temba Bavuma’s dismissal in the nineties, Simon Harmer’s bowling, ten wickets and the threat of bad light.

When the umpires called stumps just after 5pm to signal the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban, SA were in firm control on the Kingsmead pitch that is assisting the spinners.

At stumps, SA enjoyed a significant first innings lead of 269 runs and they had reduced Bangladesh to 98/4 thanks to a devastating and persistent bowling spell by Harmer.

Harmer, who also contributed handsomely with the bat by scoring 38 runs, accounted for Shadman Islam (9), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), Mominul Haque (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7).

SA coach Mark Boucher will be happy with their first innings total of 367 but his Bangladesh counterpart Russell Domingo will be worried as they lost four top order batters inside 100 runs.

The visitors will resume on the third day on Saturday morning with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (44) and Taskin Ahmed yet to score and looking to embark on a mission to rebuild their innings.