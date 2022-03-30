Maharaj relishes shot at playing alongside spin twin

Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj is excited by the prospect of playing alongside fellow spinner Simon Harmer as the Proteas head into the first Betway Test against Bangladesh starting at Kingsmead on Thursday (10am).

Maharaj, who has never been a teammate of Harmer’s, said the right-arm off-break bowler had worked hard to refine his game and he would relish the opportunity of striking up a formidable partnership with the Titans man.

“I am really excited for him and if he does get the opportunity, he is an exceptional performer who has done well when he has played international cricket.

“Then he did exceptionally well on the county circuit and followed that up into the domestic season this year.

“So if he does get the nod, I am really looking forward to bowling in tandem with him, and hopefully he gets the rewards for his years of hard work,” Maharaj said on Wednesday.

Coming off the back of a demoralising 2-1 ODI series defeat against Bangladesh last week, the Proteas will be aiming to bounce back, albeit in a different format, as they look to clip the wings of their high-flying Asian opponents.

With evidence of their seemingly slow starts to Test matches against their last two opponents quite obvious, Maharaj said it was an issue that had been addressed within the squad.

“It is an interesting one because it is something we have tried to address and get right.

“In a two-match series, it is difficult to be slow starters, so maybe the new faces in the team can help us start on the front foot for a change.

“It is just taking care of that first hour, which is something we haven’t done too well in past series, which often resulted in us losing the first match before coming back to win the series.

“So it is important for us to start on the front foot, take care of that first hour, and then set up a foundation that we can build on from there,” the Dolphins man said.

Maharaj, who is a son of the Kingsmead soil, is hopeful the pitch, which is relatively slower in comparison with pitches on the highveld, will offer something to the slower bowlers.

But on the question of playing two spinners, Maharaj said: “That [decision] will be up to the management and the captain, I am not sure where their minds are at.

“It is obviously a difficult pitch to read, the colour of the grass is not traditionally what we are used to here, but I am sure there is a thought for playing double spin, it is just up to the hierarchy to make that decision,” he said.

With the likes of fellow Dolphins teammates Sarel Erwee and Keegan Peterson also named in the squad, Maharaj feels their knowledge of local conditions, coupled with their undeniable talent, will be key in helping the side make the best use of the conditions in Durban.

HeraldLIVE