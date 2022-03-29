Warriors still looking to play attractive cricket, Lubbe says

Out of contention East Cape side want to end season on high note

By Amir Chetty -

Despite the Gbets Warriors having their backs to the wall in the CSA One-Day Cup, they will continue to try to produce positive cricket and end their season on a good note as they face the Itec Knights at St George’s Park on Wednesday, all-rounder Wihan Lubbe said.



With just two games left, and now seemingly out of contention for a final berth in the domestic 50-over competition, Lubbe said they would continue to play the way they wanted to play and execute their plans to the best of their abilities...