MBDA hands over cricket gear

The Mandela Bay Development Agency handed over cricket equipment worth R90,000 to four northern areas schools and the Helenvale Cricket Club in March.

This official handover of cricket equipment to beneficiaries in Helenvale forms part of the Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme that is funded by KfW Bank.

The beneficiary schools were Gelvandale High, Bayview Primary, Helenvale Primary and Hillcrest Primary.

School principals expressed their gratitude for the donation.

“We are grateful to the MBDA and KfW Bank for this honour as we know that other schools are struggling with sporting facilities,” they said in a statement.

“This is overdue for the schools in the northern areas as we need to keep learners engaged and out of trouble.

“This equipment will assist us to foster holistic development.

“It will also introduce learners to a new sport and improve their capabilities and self-discipline.

“The MBDA has played an impeccable role in ensuring that we have what we need for development in the Helenvale community.”

The cricket equipment for school level and adult size (under-25) included cricket bats, gloves, pads, boxes, thigh pads, arm pads, match balls, training balls, helmets, equipment bags, wickets and wicketkeeping kit.

United Cricket Club chair Larrigan McAsper said: “The MBDA has been instrumental in looking beyond the history of Helenvale and investing in our future leaders.

“We appreciate the support and we will be starting a women’s cricket club soon.”

MBDA operations executive Debbie Hendricks said: “The MBDA, as part of the KfW SPUU, has a partnership with the local schools and the sport fraternity to enhance capacity building within the community.

“Today, we are handing over this cricket equipment with the hope of making a difference.

“World-class cricketers will only come out of Helenvale if we invest in and support them.”

In September 2020, the MBDA handed over the R12m Helenvale Sports Pavilion to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate and the Helenvale community.