Elgar toying with playing two spinners in first Test against Bangladesh

SA captain Dean Elgar said the team is looking at a few bowling combinations for the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban, including the possibility of playing two spinners, as the Proteas go into combat for the two-match series without their front-line attack.

The Proteas will line up at Kingsmead for the first Test on Thursday without the experience of bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.

The players have chosen the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

As the team assembled in Durban on Sunday to begin preparations for first match against Bangladesh, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, the six regular Test players were settling in with their IPL teams in India.