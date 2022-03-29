Elgar looking for solid start in first Test against Tigers

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar believes that a good start against Bangladesh could be the difference between winning and losing as the sides prepare for the opening clash of the two-match Betway Test series starting in Durban on Thursday.



Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Elgar said the Proteas would have to put their poor starts in recent matches behind them as they look to make a fast start in this series...