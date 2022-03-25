Titans edge Warriors in high-scoring calsh

The CSA One-Day Cup recorded high-scores with over 600 runs scored in each of the matches today.

The Gbets Warriors opted to bat first in Gqeberha as they smashed their way to another 300-run mark, two games in a row when they took on the Momentum Multiply Titans this afternoon.

Wihan Lubbe and Diego Rosier were the anchor for the Warriors as the duo shared a 150-run partnership for the second wicket after Matthew Breetzke was dismissed by Lizaad Williams with 12 runs.

Lubbe (135 off 127) scored his second century in two consecutive matches, smashing 12 boundaries and 5 maximums. With the support of Rosier’s 52 runs, the two batters enjoyed a huge partnership to take the Warriors to a defendable total.

Donovan Ferreira dismantled the gearing partnership to dismiss Rosier in the 36th over and Lubbe was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen off Corbin Bosch.

The Titans found a gap in the Warrior’s middle order with a quick fall of wickets when Sinethemba Qeshile and Lesiba Ngoepe were dismissed with just one run.

Lizaad Williams recorded the best figures of 3/43. Williams dismissed Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs (27), and Rudi Second (31) as Titans destabilised the Warriors batting unit.

Tiaan van Vuuren came through with unbeaten 28* off 21 and the Warriors ended their innings on 306/7.

In their response, the Titans saw an early fall of wickets when Neil Brand (18), was trapped LBW by Lubbe, followed by Jiveshan Pillay (14), who was caught by Akhona Mnyaka off Breetzke’s delivery and Titans were 64/2 early in the innings.

A classy innings from Heinrich Klaasen, with the support of Gihahn Cloete propelled the Titans to a successful run chase.

Klaasen knocked 121 off 85 balls, with six boundaries and seven maximums and Cloete delivered 93 runs in ten boundaries and two maximums. Their 162-run partnership laid a solid foundation for the chase.

The wickets continued to fall when Sibonelo Makhanya (18), was dismissed by Akhona Mnyaka and Donavon Ferreira (13), was caught behind by keeper, Qeshile off van Vuuren’s delivery.

Mnyaka also dismissed Bosch with five runs and Glenton Stuurman (3/42), dismissed Ayabulela Gqamane and Aaron Phangiso.

Williams (4*) and Junior Dala (3*) sealed the game as Titans were 308/9 in the final over, winning the game by one wicket with three balls to spare.

In another high-scoring match in Division two, the Northern Cape Heat secured a 44-run victory over Mpumalanga Rhinos.

The Heat were put to the bat first after Rhinos elected to bowl first in White River, setting the target to 346 runs.

Ernest Kemm’s century and a 145-run stand shared with Jonathan Vandiar provided a great start for the visitors.

Kemm’ 109 off 101 came with 16 boundaries while Vandiar’s half century (78) included 14 boundaries and one maximum.

Kgaudise Molefe was the pick of the bowlers for the Rhinos, recording 3/48 while Bamanye Xenxe claimed two wickets.

The Rhinos were off to a not-so-great start when both their openers were dismissed before they could score any runs. But half centuries from Benjamin van Niekerk (75), Bamanye Xenxe (55), and Tumi Koto (51), gave hope for a successful chase for the home-side.

Heat bowlers had done their best to limit their hosts as they got them bowled out for 301 runs, winning the game by 44 runs.

Beyers Swanepoel claimed three wickets and Andrew Rasemene and Johan van Dyk had two wickets each.

Fixtures:

Friday, Division One: 1pm, North West Dragons vs Gbets Rocks (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom); Six Gun Grill Western Province vs ITEC Knights (Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town).

Friday, Division Two: 9.30am: Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Eastern Storm (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London). — Cricket SA