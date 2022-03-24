Gelvandale U16s to fly Eastern Cape flag at national competition

Eight teams to fight for honours at Cricket SA Hub Week in Pretoria

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Gelvandale Cricket Club’s U16 side will fly the Eastern Cape flag at the Cricket SA Hub Week at the Tuks High Performance Centre from Monday to Friday next week.



Eight teams from the different provinces will battle it out to gain the bragging rights of being named SA’s best U16 cricket side...