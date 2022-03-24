Gelvandale U16s to fly Eastern Cape flag at national competition
Eight teams to fight for honours at Cricket SA Hub Week in Pretoria
Gelvandale Cricket Club’s U16 side will fly the Eastern Cape flag at the Cricket SA Hub Week at the Tuks High Performance Centre from Monday to Friday next week.
Eight teams from the different provinces will battle it out to gain the bragging rights of being named SA’s best U16 cricket side...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.