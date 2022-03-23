Warriors aim to use home-ground advantage

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Batsman Diego Rosier says the Gbets Warriors will look to use home-ground advantage as the CSA One-Day Cup reaches the halfway mark when they host the Momentum Multiply Titans in Gqeberha on Thursday (1pm).



The former Titans man registered a fifth List A century, scoring 148 off 127 deliveries against the Dolphins on Monday...