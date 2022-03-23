Verreynne targets big effort in final series decider

Proteas batsman Kyle Verreynne believes the runs he made on tour in New Zealand stood him in good stead coming into the inbound Bangladesh tour.

And he hopes to continue with that good form when the teams clash in the series-deciding third Betway One-Day International in Centurion on Wednesday.

Having scored just 52 runs in the first three innings of the two Test matches against the Black Caps in Christchurch, he weighed in with a scintillating 136 not out in the final innings to set up a series levelling win for the Proteas.

He says the confidence gained from that performance carried over into this series, regardless of the change in format.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 21 and then 59 not out in the first two matches, will be hoping for one more solid performance to see his team secure the series and valuable Cricket World Cup Super League points.

“When you score runs at international level in any format, it does give you a bit of confidence,” he said.

“That 100 in New Zealand gave me a lot of confidence, it didn’t matter what format was going to come up next.

“I was really happy with that and I feel like I am a bit more comfortable now at an international level, that hundred has done wonders for my self-belief that I can play at this level and I feel like I am in a good space at the moment.”

The Western Province star took inspiration from the likes of senior professionals Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, who have continued to show full commitment to the national side, despite negativity from certain quarters.

“Speaking from a personal point of view, I don’t think there have ever been any questions over the guys’ commitment to the Proteas.

“Obviously, the IPL is at a period where they are going to miss some international cricket, but I fully believe, and I think it is the same feeling around the camp, that these guys are fully committed to playing for their country.

“The way they performed, those two in particular, in the last ODI was really good and it shows that even with the IPL around the corner and they are going to be missing some international cricket, their full focus is still on making sure we try to win this series,” Verreynne said.

Asked how he saw his role in the squad, Verreynne said: “I think with the batting line-up we have at the moment, it is going to be difficult to cement a spot.

“For myself, it is about being adaptable and making sure I can bat in any particular position, which I think I have shown a bit in this series.”

Meanwhile, seamer Wayne Parnell will miss the series decider after picking up a left hamstring strain at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Ryan Rickleton will return to the Lions to take part in the CSA One-Day Cup before he rejoins the Test squad at the weekend.

HeraldLIVE