Tiaan van Vuuren plans to achieve more with Warriors

Sports reporter



Having represented the Gbets Warriors at all three formats now, left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuuren will be looking to continue putting in the performances that will cement his spot in the side.



Making his debut in the 50-over format for the Warriors against the Six-Gun Grill Western Province in the CSA One Day Cup recently, the 20-year-old former SA Under-19 player showed his skill with bat and ball, first top-scoring with 47 runs off 49 balls, before leading the Warriors fightback, taking three wickets for 35 in his quota of 10 overs...