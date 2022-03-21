Eastern Cape Iinyathi trample Impalas

Mncedisi Malika’s half-century powered Eastern Cape Iinyathi to an emphatic 189-run victory over Limpopo Impalas in their Momentum One-Day Cup encounter at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Eastern Cape piled on 273 runs for the loss of nine wickets after being asked to bat first by Impalas, who won the toss and chose to bowl.

In their chase, Impalas only managed a paltry 84 runs.

Eastern Cape captain Marco Marais and fellow opener, Malika gave the hosts the perfect start by putting together a 59-run first-wicket partnership.

The duo started brightly and needed only 47 runs to put 50 runs on the board. Unfortunately for 28-year-old Marais, who played the aggressor role in the partnership, he fell eight balls later for a well-played 38 runs off 28 balls.

Thereafter, Malika lost partners with disconcerting regularity. Jason Niemand (12), Jerry Nqolo (15), Nonelela Yikha (0) and Thomas Kaber (1) were all dismissed cheaply, with no-one among them reaching 20 runs. The four batters only managed to add 28 runs to the total.

However, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper appeared unperturbed by the procession of wickets as he raced to register his second List A half-century.

Malika, whose previous high score was 64, was eventually dismissed after scoring an 82-ball 79 by right-arm pacer Sithembile Langa.

Jade de Klerk and Joshua Dodd kept the Eastern Cape innings alive by building an 86-run partnership, Eastern Cape’s highest partnership of the game.

Dodd narrowly missed out on his second List A half-century when he was run out on 46 by Sahil Patel.

Dodd, who was halfway down the pitch, could not make his way back to the non-striker's end in time before Sahil’s direct hit dislodged the bells.

Limpopo Impalas did not help themselves much as their bowlers conceded 24 extras.

Juandre Scheepers was the least disciplined of the lot with eight extras.

Langa and Don Radebe were hot on his heels with seven extras each.

Malcolm Nofal, Limpopo's most successful bowler with three wickets in his 10 overs, was the only bowler to not concede an extra. The 30-year-old all-rounder also had the best economy, going at three runs an over.

Limpopo Impalas’ chase was a shambles from the first over. Opener Fritz de Beer was dismissed for a first-ball duck when he was trapped lbw by spinner Niemand. Medium-pacer Phaphama Fojela soon joined in the act with three quick wickets.

First, he bowled Ludwig Kaestner for one in the second over, then he trapped both Nyiko Shikwambana and Thomas Hobson lbw in the fourth and eighth overs, respectively. Limpopo Impalas, who lost five wickets in the Powerplay, were just unable to construct an innings.

The struggling visitors Limpopo needed 19 overs to put 50 runs on the board, and they were greatly assisted by their hosts, who gifted them 11 extras. Six of the 11 extras were off Fojela's bowling.

Eastern Cape ended the day with an unwanted statistic of having bowled 18 extras in 24.1 overs.

Only Limpopo Impalas captain, Nofal reached 20 runs.

The experienced all-rounder could not kick on despite giving himself a start.

Limpopo’s highest partnership was the 30 runs that came from the seventh-wicket partnership put together by Ntoko Mahlaba and Scheepers. Mahlaba and Scheepers scored 13 and 15 runs respectively.

Niemand and Fojela were Eastern Cape’s best bowlers, taking three wickets apiece.

Niemand bowled 6.1 overs, at an economy of 3.41 runs an over for his three wickets, while Fojela conceded runs at an economy of 1.20 runs an over in the five overs that he bowled.

The duo conceded eight extras between them. — SuperSport.com