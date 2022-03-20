SA bounce back emphatically to level series ahead of Wednesday's decider

After their shock defeat in the opening match in Centurion, SA levelled the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, bouncing back in emphatic style with a win by seven wickets in the second match at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Bangladesh paid for a top-order collapse, recovering to a low 194/9 in their 50 overs. SA comfortably knocked out that total with 11.4 overs to spare, reaching 195/3 in 37.2 overs.

Bangladesh had a glorious opportunity to take an unassailable lead and win their first series in SA. But their decision to bat first at the Wanderers proved to be an ill-fated one as the tourists were reduced to 33/3 after the first 10 overs.

Their top order batting was woeful and ultimately their downfall.

They lost wickets at regular intervals as their middle order offered some resistance and added respectability to the total.