Quinton de Kock ruled out of first ODI against Bangladesh

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been excluded from the team for the first ODI against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

De Kock, who last year retired from Test cricket, has been ruled out as he is undergoing a graduated return to play programme after an illness and his progress is being monitored by the medical team.

A decision on his fitness to play will be made before the Pink ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.