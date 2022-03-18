Quinton de Kock ruled out of first ODI against Bangladesh
Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been excluded from the team for the first ODI against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
De Kock, who last year retired from Test cricket, has been ruled out as he is undergoing a graduated return to play programme after an illness and his progress is being monitored by the medical team.
A decision on his fitness to play will be made before the Pink ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 18, 2022
✊Temba leads us out
🤲 Verreynne behind the stumps
⚡️Kagiso and Lungi bring the pace
📺 Catch the action live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3
📝 Ball by ball: https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P #SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/tMPuRReNvO
In other team news, Ryan Rickelton has been included in the team as replacement for Zubayr Hamza who had to withdraw from the tour for personal reasons.
On Friday afternoon, captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first with frontline seamers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi supported by Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and spinner Keshav Maharaj.
The top order, which will be tasked with getting the much needed runs, consists of Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.