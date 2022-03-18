New Cricket SA chief Moseki: 'We can’t stop Proteas players cashing in on IPL'

The new permanent CEO of Cricket SA, Pholetsi Moseki, says the organisation cannot stand in the way of Proteas players earning a fortune in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SA are set to take to the field in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh without Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram after the Proteas players chose the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

The Test series forms part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will be played in Durban and Gqeberha between March 31 and April 12.

The IPL starts in Mumbai on March 26 and ends on May 29.

Another front-line bowler, Anrich Nortjé, who will miss the Bangladesh Tests with an injury, would have probably chosen IPL dollars over the two matches against Bangladesh.

Cricket SA (CSA) has not objected.

Moseki was on Wednesday confirmed as CSA's permanent CEO after acting in the role since December 2020. He said the organisation took into consideration the money the players would earn at the IPL, which would help put them on a good financial footing after their playing days.