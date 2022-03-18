‘It’s his own doing’ — SA captain Bavuma on Magala failing fitness tests

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has said that all-rounder Sisanda Magala can only point the finger at himself for failing fitness tests that ruled him out of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Magala, who has been in fine form for the Lions in the CSA One Day Cup, was last week omitted from the squad to take on the Tigers in the series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to be too harsh in answering this question but I really don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had around it,” Bavuma said in his pre-series press conference on Thursday. “I think the fitness standard is something that is made aware to all cricketers within our system. Everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness point of view.

“With Magala, he knows he can only point the finger back at himself and obviously as a captain I am disappointed that I don’t have him at my disposal — but I think he can accept that it is his own doing.

“I play with the guy at the Lions, I have a good relationship with the fitness trainer and the communication that I have had is that there is a lot more good he is doing to try to improve his fitness. Unfortunately, at this time he is not at the eligible fitness level.”