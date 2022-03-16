Warriors looking to change fortunes against WP
Gbets Warriors captain Rudi Second has downplayed questions about mental fatigue and believes his side can bounce back as they prepare to take on the Six Gun Grill Western Province side in a day-night CSA One-Day Cup clash on Wednesday (1pm).
The Warriors’ one-day campaign did not get off to the best start after a crushing 160-run defeat to the Imperial Lions before sharing the spoils of an abandoned match against the North West Dragons on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.