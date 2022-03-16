Warriors looking to change fortunes against WP

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gbets Warriors captain Rudi Second has downplayed questions about mental fatigue and believes his side can bounce back as they prepare to take on the Six Gun Grill Western Province side in a day-night CSA One-Day Cup clash on Wednesday (1pm).



The Warriors’ one-day campaign did not get off to the best start after a crushing 160-run defeat to the Imperial Lions before sharing the spoils of an abandoned match against the North West Dragons on Sunday...