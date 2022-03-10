Warriors enter Bull Ring against Lions

Peterson’s men open CSA One-Day Cup challenge with Joburg showdown

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Gbets Warriors will leave nothing on the field as they return to white-ball cricket for a clash against the Imperial Lions in their opening encounter of the CSA One-Day Cup on Friday.



Taking place in the Wanderers’ famed Bull Ring, the showdown will be the first of seven matches the Warriors will play in the competition as they go in pursuit of the final piece of silverware up for grabs this season. ..