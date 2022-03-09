Coach Robin Peterson applauds Warriors’ fighting spirit

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Gbets Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes his players’ team chemistry off the field was a significant contributor to their performances in the recently concluded CSA 4-Day Franchise Series.



The EP side had a potential victory snatched from their grip by the elements, as rain disrupted nearly two days of play, which ultimately ruined their chances of making a fight of their drawn clash against the Itec Knights in Bloemfontein...