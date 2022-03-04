Proteas coach Mark Boucher heaps praise on brave captain Dean Elgar
Proteas coach Mark Boucher has heaped praise on captain Dean Elgar for his exemplary leadership after SA came back from a match down to draw the Test series 1-1 against New Zealand.
The Proteas were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test, but bounced back in style to level the series with an impressive 198 runs win during the second Test in Christchurch.
“He is one of those guys who talks a lot and is prepared to follow it up with actions,” said Boucher about Elgar, who showed bravery by choosing to face the new ball after he won the toss in the second match.
“One of the chats we had was that we were going to be under pressure in the second game and we didn’t want to run away from it.
“Just by him winning the toss and deciding to bat, and this is not as if he's batting at number five or six, speaks volumes about his character because he is an opening batter.
“He is someone who is up front, does not walk away from pressure, but walks into it and because of that the rest of the team gel together.
“Players look up to him and he has been fantastic, not only for this series, but the other series as well. Hopefully he will go from strength to strength and I know the guys back him.”
Boucher added that the whole team showed character to bounce back and level the series.
“I think the guys showed a lot of character, it was disappointing to lose a match the way we did in the first Test and the nice thing was that there were no signs of panic.
“There was a realisation that we just didn’t rock up and it is difficult to judge the skills of the guys when they didn’t rock up. There was an understanding of what was required in the second Test.
“It took a couple of brave calls as well, with Dean winning the toss and batting first. I don’t think other captains would have done that. It was a brave call and the way the guys went out to bat was impressive.
“There were a couple of stand-out performances, but as a unit we managed to put together a good Test match.”
TimesLIVE
