SA skipper glad that brave toss decision paid off

SA captain Dean Elgar felt vindicated after his “bold” decision to bat first paved the way for a dominant second Test win over New Zealand that levelled the series on Tuesday.

The Proteas’ batsmen had been routed for 95 and 111 in the series-opener at Christchurch on the way to their second-worst Test defeat after being sent in to bat first by New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham.

Despite a green-tinged wicket and New Zealand’s unbeaten record at Hagley Oval when fielding first, Elgar backed his batsmen to turn things around in the Christchurch rematch.

Against one of the world’s top seam attacks, they repaid their captain’s faith with 364 in the first innings and pressed the advantage with 354 for nine declared in the second to set up a dominant 198-run victory on day five.

“Bold decision and one we had to take as a unit, luckily it paid off for us,” opening batsman Elgar said.

“It might have backfired on us and I would’ve looked like an absolute idiot. I am one of those guys who live for the decisions that I make for the side.”

SA leave New Zealand with their proud record of never losing a Test series to the Black Caps intact, a run that dates back to 1931/32.

The Proteas have again proved their fortitude under pressure, having come back from a 1-0 deficit to overhaul India 2-1 in the home series in December-January.

A 10-day Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival in New Zealand and injuries to key players added to the challenges, but SA found inspiration in unlikely places.

Playing his second Test, 32-year-old opener Sarel Erwee scored 108 in the first innings of the second Test, while rookie wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne produced a brilliant, unbeaten 136 in the second innings to all but bat New Zealand out of the game.

“We have got a young exciting group, there’s no lack of talent in the group,” Elgar said.

“We’ve just got to stick with what we have, work with what we have at the moment.

“We will get there, but it will take time.”

SA’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was man of the match after taking eight wickets and blasting 47 runs in the second innings as the tourists piled on 354 for nine declared to set up the win.

“It’s never easy playing against New Zealand and we knew what we had to do ... I’m glad that we could get the job done,” Rabada said.

“In the first Test we completely didn’t rock up ... We knew we had to win this one, at least to make it 1-1.”

Rabada’s pace comrade Marco Jansen grabbed three final-day wickets to finish with seven for the match, while spinner Keshav Maharaj was influential with 3-75 in the second innings.

Having demolished SA in the opener, New Zealand needed only draw the match to complete their first series win over the Proteas and end 90 years of frustration dating back to the teams’ first in 1931/32.

But their top order was routed twice, leaving them chasing the game after SA’s batsmen opened with 364 after winning the toss, having managed only 206 in total in the series-opener at the same ground.

“It’s obviously not the outcome we were hoping for,” New Zealand’s Latham, who was dismissed for a duck and one by Rabada in the rematch, said.

“We knew SA were going to be at their best and fair credit to them, they played fantastically well.” — Reuters