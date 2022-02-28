Verreynne proud of maiden Test ton

Proteas batsman Kyle Verreynne believes that being in the right frame of mind coming into the all-important second Test against New Zealand was key to him producing his stunning batting performance on Monday.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who replaced retired Quinton de Kock, showed all his class in the face of adversity, stroking 14 boundaries and a six on his way to a classy 136 not out (187 balls), a maiden Test century for the man who is playing in only his sixth Test match.

Verreynne’s heroics left the Proteas in a commanding position against the world Test champions.

“I think the important thing for me was to keep that self-belief and keep backing what I’ve done in the past and my preparation.

“In the build-up to this Test, I did quite a bit of work on the technical side of things.

“I felt like I was in a really good space technically and it was just about making sure I got my mindset right.

“I think the tough period I had at the start of my Test career has been important to go through and, hopefully, I am out of that now,” he said.

The Western Province man showed grit and determination with the bat as he looked to spend time out in the middle but admitted it did not come easy, particularly from a mental point of view.

“Starting in the West Indies there were quite challenging wickets, and then against India it was probably the toughest pitches that I’ve played on, and then coming here the first Test was also really tough.

“I’ll be honest with you, mentally you have a lot of doubts about yourself.”

Coming into this match off the back of five previous Test appearances, an average of under 16 and just 108 runs scored in seven innings with a top score of 30, the wicketkeeper-batsman, up against Ryan Rickleton who is also in contention for the role, said he never felt his position in the team had been under threat.

“I didn’t feel like I was batting for my place at all,” he said after the fourth day’s play.

“I’ve worked my whole life to play Test cricket and play at this level, and to get across the line and make a contribution like that to the game and the team is something I’m really proud of.”

While Verreynne is a different batter to his left-handed predecessor, it was an innings the swashbuckling De Kock would have approved of.

“Obviously [De Kock’s] retirement came as a shock to all of us, but I think pretty much from the next day, they all have given me that support and that backing that this is my spot,” Verreynne said of his coaches and teammates.

“I understand that there’s always going to be those expectations to live up to what he’s done.

“But I think I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been backed and I’ve got that sense that I’ve got time and I just need to be myself.”

