Titans, Rocks to contest CSA T20 Challenge final

The Momentum Multiply Titans and the Gbets Rocks will go toe to toe to decide the winners of the CSA T20 Challenge in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The Titans made light work of the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to claim a six-wicket victory, while the Rocks inflicted a third defeat of the competition on the Six-Gun Grill Western Province by seven wickets to set up a mouthwatering clash at St George’s Park starting at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Winning the toss, WP, who chose to bat first, got off to a slow start and lost three wickets for 33 runs inside the powerplay.

Jonathan Bird (31 off 32) and a run-a-ball 31 by Gavin Kaplin were the highest contributors as the team continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, eventually being bowled out for 118.

Paceman Ziyaad Abrahams moved joint top of the leading wicket-takers chart with 12 dismissals, thanks to his 4-34 and spinner Shaun von Berg and Siyabonga Mahima claimed two wickets apiece.

Chasing 119 for victory, the Malan brothers got the Rocks off to a solid start, sharing a 100-run opening partnership.

Pieter scored 57 off 57 to become the tournament’s highest run-scorer, as Janneman (39 off 25) played the supporting role.

The Rocks ended the match on 121 for 3 with 11 balls remaining.

Aviwe Mgijima claimed 2-15 in three overs and fellow spinner Junaid Dawood ended on 1-25 in four overs.

In the day’s early match, a Tabraiz Shamsi hat-trick was enough to see the Momentum Multiply Titans claim a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and book their spot in the final.

The Dolphins finished on 93 for 8 in their 20 overs and the Titans needed just 14.1 overs to reach their target as Dewald Brevis scored 38 alongside Theunis de Bruyn (18 off 10) and Sibonelo Makhanya (18 off 11), who saw them home with 35 remaining.

HeraldLIVE