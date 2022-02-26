St George’s Warrior Stubbs keen to take game to new heights

Explosive batsman who amassed 293 runs in seven matches is just getting started

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The CSA T20 Challenge may have ended prematurely for the Gbets Warriors but a new star was born in destructive lower-order batsman Tristan Stubbs.



The former Grey High School pupil was easily one of the tournament’s most exciting batsmen, smashing some of SA’s finest domestic and international bowlers to all corners of St George’s Park...