SA has burning desire to win Women's Cricket World Cup, says vice-captain Tryon

SA women’s cricket team vice-captain Chloé Tryon says she and her teammates and backroom staff have a burning desire to do what their male Proteas counterparts have failed to do.

The Momentum Proteas, even without injured inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk, are one of the favourites to go all the way at the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

But there is a big monkey on the team's shoulders. Much like their male counterparts, the team has a semi-final bogey weighing on them.

They lost a rain-affected 2020 Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Sydney, were outclassed by England at the same stage of the 2014 edition and lost another semi-final to England in the 50-over tournament in 2017.