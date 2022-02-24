Dolphins claim semifinal spot

The North West Dragons ended their campaign with a 10-run victory against the Gbets Warriors in the final match of the CSA T20 Challenge group stage, which was being played for nothing more than pride at St George’s Park on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, The Hollywoodbets Dolphins booked their spot in the semifinal in comprehensive style after claiming a convincing win over Six-Gun Grill Western Province.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Dragons opener Heino Kuhn top-scored with 78 off 57 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes, to help his side to 169 for five in their 20 overs.

Kuhn shared a 41-run opening stand with Wesley Marshall (22 off 19) before a 56-run third-wicket partnership with Delano Potgieter (29 off 22) put the Warriors bowlers to the sword.

In an innings that saw just two overs of seam bowling by Akhona Mnyaka (1/21), spinners Wihan Lubbe, Jon Jon Smuts, Kyle Jacobs and Tsepo Ndwandwa claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 170 for victory, Lesiba Ngoepe brought the Warriors innings back on track with his 43 off 28 deliveries having lost Smuts (21 off 18), Lubbe (0 off 4) and Matthew Breetzke (13 off 11) early on.

Ngoepe and Tristan Stubbs then shared 45 runs before the left-hander was dismissed in the 13th over by Lwandiswa Zuma with the Warriors on 89/4.

Zuma claimed two more wickets when he accounted for Diego Rosier (3 off 7) and Stubbs (18 off 19) in the 15th over.

Sinethemba Qeshile (24 off 13) and Rudi Second (29 off 13) shared a 49-run seventh-wicket stand before they were dismissed within two balls of each other in the penultimate over, which saw the Warriors end on 159/9.

In the day’s early game, needing to win to ensure their place in the last four, the Dolphins, who despite finding themselves in early trouble with the bat at 13/3 in the third over, saw Khaya Zondo steady the ship as he smashed 59 runs not out off 51 balls (4x4) to help his side to a defendable 148/5 in their 20 overs.

They lost Keegan Petersen off the first ball of the innings, followed by Grant Roelofsen (8 off 5) and Marques Ackerman (5 off 7) after being asked to bat first, but it was Zondo’s innings, where he first shared a 45-run partnership with Ruan de Swardt (22 off 23) for the fourth wicket and a fifth-wicket, 47-run stand with Bryce Parsons (28 off 22) to take them past the 100-run mark.

Andile Phehlukwayo hit two fours and two sixes on his way to 25 off 10 to end not out alongside Zondo.

George Linde and Aviwe Mgijima ended the innings with figures of 2/24 and 2/25, respectively, in their four overs.

In reply, Mgijima (18 off 12), Daniel Smith (17 off 23) and Richard Levi (15 off 16) were the top contributors for WP as the Dolphins bowling attack ripped through their batting line-up, with no batsmen going past the 20-run mark in the innings.

Having already secured their spot in the final four, WP never got going as Bryce Parsons claimed 3/22 in three overs, while captain Prenelan Subrayen (2/17), Andile Phehlukwayo (2/16) and seamers Ottniel Baartman (2/16) and Eathan Bosch (1/9) dismissed the men in blue to 83 all out with 26 balls remaining.

