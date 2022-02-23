Titans beat Dragons as Rocks stumble against Knights

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A five-wicket haul by Gbets Rocks fast bowler Ziyaad Abrahams was not enough to subdue the Itec Knights, who picked up only their second win in the CSA T20 Challenge on Tuesday.



Despite Abrahams’s heroics with the ball, some inspired death bowling by the Knights saw them exit the competition with a little bit of pride thanks to their nail-biting three-run win over the Rocks in the day’s final game. ..