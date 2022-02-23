Smiles back on players’ faces ahead of second Test, Bavuma says

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma admits all-around improvement will be needed if they are to turn around their fortunes in the final Test match against New Zealand starting on Friday.

The diminutive right-hander was speaking after the squad returned to training having had a brief reflection period after their massive defeat in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Dean Elgar and his men will be looking to restore some pride and potentially level the series when the sides clash in the second Test, knowing that only a win can keep their proud record of having never lost a series to the Black Caps intact.

Bavuma feels the entire squad is re-energised and ready to put in the hard yards.

“The guys are very chirpy and they seem to have their smiles back again. Yes, the energies were low on day one [of that first Test] but that is no excuse,” he said.

“From a mental point of view, it starts with us being honest and understanding that the performance we put out there was simply not good enough.

“We know how it is to come back when our backs are against the wall.

“We just need to have that confidence in each other, in the team, to know that we do have what it takes from a character point of view to do what we need to do.”

Bavuma, who has often been a calm figure in tough situations, said he had not changed much in terms of his technical approach to the game, but was rather just working on the mental side of it.

“It has helped that I have played a fair number of Tests so there is that acceptance that there will be good and bad days.

“You must learn to enjoy the good days, but on the bad days it is about trying to put it into perspective.

“Those bad days don’t dictate who you are or make you a bad player because you never scored runs in a particular game,” he said.

“I think there is more clarity and peace with where I am, what my role is in the team, and where I fit in, not just in terms of batting and the currency of runs, but my presence in the team in terms of how I contribute towards building the culture and environment in the team”

Bavuma said his relationship with red ball captain Dean Elgar was one built on honesty and mutual respect.

“Dean is a very blunt type of person who will call you out if you are straying, but also if you are good he will let you know.

“For me as a character, that is something that resonated with me and I guess we have built the respect where he would also want that feedback from me.

“Being his right-hand man, his vice-captain, I try to be his calming voice as Dean can be emotional at times.

“I understand his vision as a captain and what he would like to achieve, I back it 100% as a leader and a player, and for me, it’s just about trying to serve him as best as possible so he can execute his vision for the team,” he said.

HeraldLIVE